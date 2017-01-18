William George Strickland

William George Strickland, 53, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Guilford Garland Strickland and was also preceded in death by a daughter, April Marie Strickland; and a sister, Donna Sue Strickland.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Strickland/Boswell Family Cemetery with Rev. Roger Coffey officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn handled the arrangements..

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Naron Strickland of the home; two children, Tabitha Ezzell of Evergreen and Travis Trent Ezzell of Whiteville; his mother, Betty Boswell Strickland of Whiteville; two siblings, Wanda S. Butler of Whiteville and Harold “Charlie” Dean Strickland of Leland; and three grandchildren.