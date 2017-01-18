William George Strickland, 53, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Guilford Garland Strickland and was also preceded in death by a daughter, April Marie Strickland; and a sister, Donna Sue Strickland.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Strickland/Boswell Family Cemetery with Rev. Roger Coffey officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn handled the arrangements..

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Naron Strickland of the home; two children, Tabitha Ezzell of Evergreen and Travis Trent Ezzell of Whiteville; his mother, Betty Boswell Strickland of Whiteville; two siblings, Wanda S. Butler of Whiteville and Harold “Charlie” Dean Strickland of Leland; and three grandchildren.