Mr. William H. “Bill” Doares, 84, died Friday morning, Oct. 6, 2017 at his residence. He was born Oct. 1, l933 in Rowland, Robeson County, a son of the late James Robert and Katie Humphrey Doares.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Doares, James Anna Watson, Robert F. Doares and Martha Kate Evans.

Mr. Doares was a member of the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Wesley Friendship Sunday school class. He served in various capacities of the church during his lifetime and had served as cubmaster of Boy Scout Troop 315. Mr. Doares was awarded the Man of the Year from the United Methodist Men.

He was a retired employee of Bell South Telephone and Telegraph Company.



He served in the Infantry during the Korean Conflict and was a former Battery Commander of the Lumberton National Guard, a former Commander of the Guard Unit of Laurinburg and Executive Officer for the Fayetteville Battalion.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 in the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Hurbert Lowry, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from l to l:45 p.m. in the Asbury Fellowship hall. Interment will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery with full military honors to be rendered. Boles-Biggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Phiena Nance Doares, of the home; one son, William Humphrey Doares III, and his wife, Corinne, of Advance; one daughter, Mary Kate Doares Bedell, and husband, Robert J. “Bob” of Pittsboro; and three grandchildren, Dylan Grace Bedell, Griffin Stuart Bedell and Larsen Louis Doares.

Memorials may be directed to the ACT Fund, c/o Chestnut Street UMC, P.O. Box 1464, Lumberton, N.C. 28359 and flowers are accepted as well.