William Harold Hughes, 81, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was the son of the late Wilmer Hughes and Bertha White Hughes and was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Hughes; and two sisters, Norma Hughes McCleney and Lena Hughes Butler.

Mr. Hughes worked with National Spinning for more than 37 years as a training manager. He was with the Lions Club for more than 50 years serving as president and secretary and various positions.

He was also a member of First Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and other positions.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at First Baptist Church with Revs. Kerry Peeler and Ryan Clore officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service Monday, Feb. 27 in the fellowship hall. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Ayers Hughes of Whiteville; one daughter, Jan Hughes Stewart (Gray) of Cary; two sons, Edward Dean Lewis (Sharon) of Lake Waccamaw and Stuart Lee Lewis (Betsy) of Norwood; one sister, Jaunita Hughes McCleney of Pinehurst; two granddaughters, Sara Lewis of Wilmington and Morgan Stewart of Cary; and one grandson, Mason Stewart of Cary.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 412 N. Madison Street, Whiteville, N.C. or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.