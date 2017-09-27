William Rudolph “Billy” Fisher, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 in the Shoreland Health Care Center in Whiteville. Born Oct. 4, 1926 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Willie John Fisher Sr. and Marbrey Pridgen Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one daughter, Vanessa Jones; three brothers, Morris Fisher, Willie John Fisher Jr. and Harold Fisher; and one sister, Irma Jean Barnes.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Silbray Nobles Fisher of Tabor City; two sons, Jonathan Fisher of Green Sea, S.C., Terry Fisher of Whiteville; one daughter, Vickie Worley of Whiteville; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.