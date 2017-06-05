William Shawn Thompson, 36, died Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the grandson of the late, Bailey Blackburn and Ada and Horace Thompson.

He was a graduate of West Columbus High School and Southeastern Community College.

He was also a disabled veteran serving in the United States Coast Guard.



Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Jones Thompson of the home; his father, Kelly Thompson of Chadbourn; and his maternal grandmother, Frances Blackburn.