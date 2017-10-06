William Stuart Greer, 70, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. He was the son of the late William Walton Greer and Irene Stuart Greer, formerly of Whiteville. A military graveside service was held Friday, Sept. 26 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Greer of Columbia, S.C.; two daughters, Leigh Ann Greer Vogel of Irving, Calif. and Laura Greer McHenry of Arlington, Va. and siblings, Jimmy Greer of Whiteville, Jacquelyn Greer Sherrod of Roxboro and Lucille Greer Page of Gainesville, Fla.

