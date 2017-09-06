William T. Mullins Jr., 79, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at New Hanover Healthcare in Wilmington. He was a tool maker.
Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Little Wheel of Hope Church with Pastor Rev. Dr. James E. Fullwood Sr. and Bishop Robert L. Gorham officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cutler Cemetery in Lake Waccamaw. Union Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by six children, Beverly Mullins, Barbara Brown, Lora Cobb, Rebecca Mullins, Williams Mullins and Nicole Mullins; and one sister, Catherine Richardson.
