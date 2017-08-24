William Truman Jeffries, 71, formerly of Whiteville, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Flushing, N.Y.He was the son of the late Frank and Estella Jeffries.

He was a retired U.S. Army veteran.

There will be a wake Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1-2 p.m. in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville. Burial will follow in George Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Lillian Jeffries; sons, William Jeffries II of Jamaica, N.Y. and Gregory Jeffries of Queens Village, N.Y.; two sisters, Elouise Bright and Betty Jeffries, both of Whiteville; and one brother, James Russell Jeffries of Whiteville.

Friends may visit the family Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2875 Jack Hayes Road, Whiteville.