William Truman Jeffries

by The News Reporter

reported 10 hours ago

William Truman Jeffries, 71, formerly of Whiteville, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Flushing, N.Y.He was the son of the late Frank and Estella Jeffries.

He was a retired U.S. Army veteran.
There will be a wake Sunday, Aug. 27 from 1-2 p.m. in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville. Burial will follow in George Cemetery.
Surviving are his wife, Lillian Jeffries; sons, William Jeffries II of Jamaica, N.Y. and Gregory Jeffries of Queens Village, N.Y.; two sisters, Elouise Bright and Betty Jeffries, both of Whiteville; and one brother, James Russell Jeffries of Whiteville.
Friends may visit the family Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2875 Jack Hayes Road, Whiteville.