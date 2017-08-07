Willie Joe McKoy, 56, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare.
Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Love Grove Freewill Baptist Church win Pastor Elder Ronald Brown and Bishop Rudolph Powell officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Union Funeral Home in Clarkton and Tuesday, Aug. 8 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Welches Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by one daughter, Maggie McKoy; his mother, Othe Baldwin McKoy; two sisters, Brenda McKoy Coleson, Nancy McKoy Shipman; and three brothers, Joseph McKoy, Charles McKoy and John McKoy.
