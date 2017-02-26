Willie Truman Graham, 67, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at Shoreland Nursing Facility in Whiteville. He was the son of Tom Graham and Tessie Mae Mitchell Graham.

He was a member of Mt. Sinai Holiness Church.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mt. Sinai Holiness Church. Final rites were held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the church with Elder Mike Jacobs and Rev. Wilbert Ammons officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Lewis Graham of the home; one daughter, De Ann Graham of Tabor City; three step-daughters, Hazel Lewis of Carolina Beach, Loretta Reynolds of Leland and Emma Lewis of Bolton; one sister, Ella Graham of Lumberton; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.