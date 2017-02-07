Willis Elliott Nichols, 79, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Liston Nichols and Bertha McKoy Nichols of Hallsboro.

He was a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 210 Hallsboro Road South, Hallsboro, with Rev. Franklin Graham officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Saturday, Feb. 11 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Hallsboro Memorial Park.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary Alsbrooks of McKenney, Va. and Lorraine Stalling of Wilmington; and one brother, Marshall Nichols of Hallsboro.