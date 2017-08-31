Wilma Ezzell Horne, 81, of the Mishop Springs community, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Glennie Powell Ezzell and Curt Ezzell. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Delma Ezzell and Larry Ezzell.

She was a member of Mishop Springs United Methodist Church and a member of The Eastern Star.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at the funeral home with Rev. Sheena Cartrette officiating. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Wayne Horne of the home; three daughters, Wanda H. Leggett (Andy) of Lake Waccamaw, Terri H. Davis (Edward) and Jackie H. Whittington, both of Whiteville; one son, Gary W. Horne (Karen) of Whiteville; two sisters, Muriel E. Hill (Dewey) of Lake Waccamaw and Barbara Ann Gore of Old Dock; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Buzzerio, Gary Horne, Jr., Candace Lewis, Casey Horne, Jessica Davis, Kevin Horne and Nicholas Horne; and three great-grandchildren, Ally Buzzerio, Addie Batten and Kaylee Baxley.

Memorials may be made to Mishop Springs United Methodist Church, 2756 Pine Log Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.