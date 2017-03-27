Zettie Linwood McPherson, 75, died Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was the son of the late Willie and Lillie Duncan McPherson and was also preceded by his wife, Miriam Soles McPherson; and four siblings, Annie Kelly, Acey McPherson, Frazier McPherson and Azier McPherson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in Flynn Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
He is survived by three siblings, Paul Dale McPherson and W.K. McPherson, both of Whiteville and Martha M. Cartrette of Chadbourn.
