Voices of Experience 9-7-17

Limericks by Bob Aldrich The “Take the Lake” run that was first

Was delayed by a mini cloudburst.

It appeared for a while

A new race was on trial

A run/swim with runners half-submersed

As each party scolds the other gaily

They come up with new charges daily

Congress provides two rings

A third Donald Trump brings

They’re reviving Barnum and Bailey.

On the recycle mornings I view

All the trash cans lined up two by two

Side by side in each yard

They’re two forms standing guard

