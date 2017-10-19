Voices of Experience Podcast, 10-19-17

It’s our most high-caliber podcast to date. We kick off the episode with John’s Borrowed Joke of the Week before launching into discussion of last week’s tight contests from Three Rivers football action and a preview of this week’s game. Dan and Franklin then recap the thrilling volleyball match between Whiteville and South Columbus and analyze the rise of volleyball across Columbus County.

Then, it’s soccer, tennis, and middle school football talk before we peer into our crystal ball for this week’s college football games. You can’t miss this expert analysis, as we dive into advanced metrics like the alphabet and months of the year.

New episodes of Voices of Experience are posted every Thursday morning! You can listen right here, or use the links below to subscribe to Apple Podcasts and have each episode sent to your Apple device as soon as it’s posted!