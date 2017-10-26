Voices of Experience Podcast, 10-26-17

It’s not March, but we’re talking brackets. After Dan and Franklin recap a full week of Friday night football and preview Whiteville’s potentially tricky matchup against St. Pauls, they discuss volleyball brackets, the potential shortcomings new MaxPreps ranking system, and how we might see that play out in other sports. The guys also preview the county teams’ chances in the boys’ soccer playoffs, and Franklin continues the podcast’s string of questionable jokes.

Finally, we wrap things up with college football picks and World Series game one discussion, including the merits and drawback of a 2-3-2 playoff format and a desire to see baseball games “move right along.”

New episodes of Voices of Experience are posted every Thursday morning! You can listen right here, or use the links below to subscribe to Apple Podcasts and have each episode sent to your Apple device as soon as it’s posted!