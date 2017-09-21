Voices of Experience Podcast, 9-21-17

On this episode of the Voices of Experience, Dan and Franklin break down South Columbus football’s monumental victory over East Bladen and preview the upcoming slate of Three Rivers conference football games this week. Franklin also recaps this week’s epic volleyball match between South Columbus and Whiteville. Finally, the guys (and host John Thomas) make their picks for a few in-state ACC football matches, including the upcoming Duke/UNC showdown.

New episodes posted every Thursday! Use the links below to subscribe on iTunes/Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode!