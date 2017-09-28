Voices of Experience Podcast, 9-28-17

Dan and Franklin recap last week’s slate of Three Rivers football games taking a look ahead at a couple of key matchups in the conference. South Columbus faces off with St. Pauls, the only other team undefeated in conference play, and Whiteville heads to Robeson County to take on Fairmont. We then catch up on boys’ soccer and volleyball standings, before the “experts” offer their picks on this week’s in-state ACC games and “Mr. Contrary” Franklin Davis looks to build on his 2-1 effort last week. Finally, we introduced a new, improvised segment: Franklin’s Borrowed Joke of the Week.

