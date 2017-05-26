1A East Baseball championship series audio

A large crowd is expected at Whiteville’s Legion Stadium tonight (Friday) for game two of the 1A East baseball championship series. Whiteville leads the best-of-three 1-0 after its 6-5 win over Rosewood Thursday. Wolfpack senior left-hander Mackenzie Gore is scheduled to pitch for Whiteville. This will be the final appearance for Gore at home in a Wolfpack uniform. Gore, an ECU commit, is expected to be a high, first round draft choice in the upcoming June baseball draft.

If for some reason you are unable to attend, game two and any subsequent Whiteville baseball playoff games’ audio can be heard on WZCO 89.9 FM. The audio is also available online at ccsnaudio.net.