Limericks by Bob Aldrich It is time to watch out for the flu.

We have that autumn shot to go through.

Before vaccination

Prevent incubation.

Use the crook of your arm for achoo.

Storms Harvey, Irma and Maria -

Of their power we had no idea.

What if we could direct

Their destructive effect

As cyclones over North Korea?

There once was a race driver named Brett

Who had wanted to buy a Corvette

But his searching he quit

When his dreams didn’t fit

Its dimensions of height, width and debt

