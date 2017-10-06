- October 6th, 2017
Football: South Columbus @ East Columbus
October 6th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Football: Whiteville @ West Bladen
October 6th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Football: St. Pauls @ West Columbus
October 6th, 2017 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- October 9th, 2017
Volleyball: West Bladen @ West Columbus (JV and Varsity)
October 9th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Boys Soccer: East Bladen @ South Columbus
October 9th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Boys Soccer: Whiteville @ Red Springs
October 9th, 2017 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Boys Soccer: East Columbus @ St Pauls
October 9th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Boys Soccer: West Columbus @ West Bladen
October 9th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- October 10th, 2017
Girls Tennis: West Bladen @ South Columbus (completion of suspended match prior to scheduled match)
October 10th, 2017 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Volleyball: South Columbus @ Fairmont (JV and Varsity)
October 10th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Volleyball: Whiteville @ Red Springs (JV and Varsity)
October 10th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Volleyball: South Robeson @ East Columbus (JV and Varsity)
October 10th, 2017 @ 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MS Football: Tabor City @ Acme-Delco
October 10th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MS Football: Hallsboro @ Williams
October 10th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MS Football: West Columbus @ Whiteville
October 10th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- October 11th, 2017
TRC 1A/2A Conference Tennis Tournaments
October 11th, 2017 @ 2:00 pm - 6:30 pm
