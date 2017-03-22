Almost perfectly perfect on Tuesday

Whiteville senior left-hander Mackenzie Gore is talented enough that pitching a no-hitter should not come as a shock. Last Tuesday, Gore and junior righty Brooks Baldwin combined to throw a five-inning perfect game against Red Springs. For those of you that do not follow high school baseball closely, the contest is ended if a team is ahead by 10 or more runs after five innings.

Gore topped that performance Tuesday at East Columbus. Not only did he not allow a baserunner in the 11-0, five-innng Wolfpack win, all 15 outs were via the strikeout route. Catcher Brooks Baldwin did have to block a pitch in the dirt on a swinging third strike and throw to first baseman Cameron Cartrette to complete the strikeout. Otherwise. it was pitch and catch for Gore and Baldwin. The performance brought back memories of former Whitevile football coach Bob Lewis’ comment after losing to Northside-Jacksonville in the football playoffs. Lewis said, “Tonight we brought a pocket knife to a gun fight.”

Whiteville put together a good night offensively as well, banging out 15 hits. Jake Harwood was 4 for 4. Dylan Lawson had three hits in three at-bats. Brooks Baldwin and Earl Grubbs collected two hits apiece. Lincoln Ransom blasted a bases-loaded double in the first to give the Wolfpack a quick lead.

St. Pauls took over sole possession of second place in the TRC with a 10-2 win over South Columbus.

West Columbus evened their conference record at 2-2 by defeating South Robeson 5-1.

Red Springs rallied from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Fairmont 4-3. The Red Devils broke an 18-game losing streak against Fairmont.