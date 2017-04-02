Arnold leads Viking second half soccer explosion

West Columbus and St. Pauls played a scoreless first half in a girls soccer match held at West Columbus Wednesday. The Vikings exploded for five second half goals in route to a 5-0 win.

Madison Arnold had her own personal fireworks show with four second-half scores. Tah’nijah McKoy collected the other Viking goal with an assist from Jayla Cobbs. Ashlynn Dickerson assisted on one of Arnold’s goals.

South Columbus played its second overtime game of the week. After tying St. Pauls Monday, the Stallions scored once in each overtime period to top Red Springs 3-2. Red Springs matched the Stallions one first-half goal in the second period to force the overtime.

Whiteville freshman Claire Smith scored a “hat trick” to lead the Wolfpack to a 9-0 win at West Bladen. Grace Nance and Logan Schultz each scored twice. Jennifer Stocks and AJ Jamison contributed a goal each. Morgan Rasberry dished out three assists. Nance and Olivia Smith were each credited with two assists.

Thursday, West Columbus traveled to Laurinburg to face the 4A Scotland County girls soccer team. The Vikings scored a goal in each half to win 2-0.