Bulldogs win sloppy affair with Gators

East Columbus and St. Pauls, both coming off layoffs of over one week and tied for second place in the TRC baseball standings met at “The Swamp” Thursday evening. Both teams looked as if they had been away from competitive play, but in the end St. Pauls aggressiveness on the base paths brought it a 9-6 victory. The Bulldog win dampened the spirits of a large crowd that gathered to celebrate eight East Columbus senior baseball players.

St. Pauls jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. East Columbus came back to within one at 4-3. After spotting the Bulldogs another run, the Gators broke loose for three runs and took a 6-5 lead. St. Pauls scored four runs in the sixth inning to retake the lead. Two runs scored from second base on wild pitches in the inning. That ended the scoring and St. Pauls held on for the 9-6 win.

St. Pauls, now 17-4 overall and 8-4 in conference, picks up a victory that leaves it in sole possession of second place and a step closer to the number one 2A playoff seed from the TRC. East Columbus drops to 7-5 and 9-8 overall. The Gators playoff seed will be determined by its overall winning percentage. East Columbus traveled to West Columbus this evening (Friday) for a game with the red-hot Vikings.