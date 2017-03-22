Call the Fire Dept., Gators and Pack softball play a barn burner

East Columbus was cruising along with a 7-0 lead entering the top of the seventh inning against rival Whiteville. Whiteville exploded for 10 runs in the seventh frame to take a 10-7 lead. Rather than go through the bottom of the seventh stunned, the Gators returned to the attack, scoring the four runs necessary to win 11-10.

The outcome leaves South Columbus alone in first place in the TRC at 5-0. Whiteville and East Columbus are tied at 4-1.

South Columbus’ Alexis Suggs shut out St. Pauls on five hits and the Stallions scored five runs in the first and fifth innings. Alexis Suggs also contributed a two-run double to the Stallion attack. Hailey Sarvis and Anna Caroline Suggs each slugged a double.

South Robeson topped West Columbus 14-3. Red Springs outscored Fairmont 12-9. West Columbus, Fairmont and St. Pauls are winless in conference play, but the Vikings face the Tornadoes on Thursday and the Bulldogs on Friday.