Cartrette edges Parker in TRC Golf

South Columbus’ Anthony Cartrette rebounded from a below average performance on Monday to claim medalist honors in the Three Rivers Golf match held Thursday at Land-O-Lakes Golf Club. Cartrette’s score of 73, just one over par edged Fairmont’s Zack Parker by one stroke.

South Columbus freshman Landon Rising placed third with a score of 79. Wesley Bryant’s 80 was fourth best. Fairmont’s Daniel Leonard and Whiteville’s Brent Davis rounded out the top five with scores of 81.

South Columbus also won the team event with a score 316. Fairmont finished second with a total of 330 and Whiteville third at 338. Red Springs, West Columbus and South Robeson also competed in the match.