Central girls and boys complete undefeated seasons

Central Middle School’s girls and boys basketball teams swept Tabor City Thursday to complete their seasons undefeated. Both teams finished with records of 15-0.

Central’s girls downed Tabor City 45-8. I’Reona Johnson scored 15 points. Aaliyah Haley added 10. The Hornet boys scored a 46-30 win over the Eagles. Wendell Smith led Central with 13 points. Antonio McFadden contributed 10. Chris Elleby scored nine points for Tabor City and Austin Mayo netted eight.

It was “standing room only” and very little of that as Williams hosted Nakina for the Aggies Homecoming game. Williams edged the Mustangs 27-25 in the girls contest. Nakina earned a split with a 39-18 win in the boys contest. Between games, Maddie Beck was named Homecoming Queen and Cooper Watts Big Man on Campus.

Hallsboro’s girls continued their solid play with a 39-20 win over Acme-Delco. Alanna Deal scored 17 points and Aziya Barr added 12 for the Tigers. Acme-Delco’s boys, buoyed by the return of Tahjir Melvin, defeated Hallsboro 45-37. K.J. Brown and Jaheim Brown each scored 14 points for the Trojans. Melvin contributed 13. Jamar Williams and Lavarr Jones scored 13 apiece for the Tigers.

