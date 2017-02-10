Central teams remain undefeated

Tuesday action saw Central’s boys trailing at halftime for the first time this season. Chadbourn led the Hornets 23-21 at intermission. Central rebounded in the second half to take a 52-44 win. Antonio McFadden scored 16 points, Ervin Moore added 13 for Central. Darrius Marshall and Jadakiss Baker each scored 13 points for Chadbourn. Central’s girls rolled to a 40-7 win behind 11 points from Trinity Smith.

Thursday Acme-Delco celebrated Homecoming with wins over Evergreen. The Trojan girls won 29-10. Acme-Telco’s boys won 48-29. Jamiya Faulkner and Spencer Frick were named Homecoming Queen and King respectively.

Cerro Gordo and Chadbourn split. Cerro Gordo’s girls won a low-scoring contest 13-9. Chadbourn’s boys handed the Stingers a 53-28 loss.

Home-standing Hallsboro split with Tabor City. Alanna Deal scored 14 points to led the Tiger girls to a 39-6 win. Tabor City’s boys edged Hallsboro 37-34.

Central swept Williams. Trinity Smith and I’Reona Johnson combined for 37 points in the Hornet girls 40-12 win. Laquawna Gerald scored six points for Williams. Central’s boys won 54-17. Antonio McFadden scored 18 points for Central. Matthew Ransom and Ervin Moore contributed seven points each.