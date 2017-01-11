Columbus Christian sweeps Mintz

A three-pronged offense attack by the Columbus Christian Academy Pacers was enough o defeat visiting Mintz Christian Tuesday evening 45-40. Chandler Green led the Pacer scoring with 16 followed closely by John Crabtree with 15 and Josh Fleming’s 14. All of Crabtree’s points came on three-point field goals. CCA outscored Mintz 32-21 in the second half to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.

Hannah Watt’s burned the nets for 26 points in the CCA girls’ win over Mintz. Abigail Bullock scored 11. Sidera Blackwell and Ellie McPherson also scored for Coach Chavis McMillan’s squad. The Pacers led 15-5 after one period and were never threatened.

Columbus Christian Academy hosts Temple Christian Friday at 5:30. CCA is located at 623 Warrior Trail in Whiteville.