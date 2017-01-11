Columbus middle school basketball is underway

Several Columbus County Middle School basketball teams played non-conference games Monday and Tuesday to open their 2017 season.

Monday saw Williams’ girls defeat Chadbourn 16-12. Chadbourn’s boys earned a split with a 53-15 win. Evergreen defeated Tabor City 28-22 in girls’ action. The Tabor City boys downed the Wildcats 42-11.

Tuesday, Hallsboro welcomed Cedar Grove Middle from Brunswick County. The Tigers swept the visitors. Hallsboro’s girls won 31-10 behind 19 points from Alanna Deal and the boys earned a 36-31 victory. Monzelle Campbell scored 12 points and Jamar Williams 11 for Hallsboro. Also on Tuesday, Williams Township’s girls won again, 14-9 over Evergreen. The Evergreen boys slipped by the Aggies 29-27.

Thursday’s schedule has Chadbourn at Williams, Nakina at Cerro Gordo and Central at Acme-Delco. Games begin at 4 p.m. Up-to-date schedules and most recent middle school results can be found at columbuscup.net. Scores can also be obtained by following NRsports_NC on Twitter.

Additional photos from Cedar Grove at Hallsboro can been viewed below.