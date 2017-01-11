Columbus middle school basketball is underway

filed under Sports

by Franklin Davis

reported 15 hours ago

Several Columbus County Middle School basketball teams played non-conference games Monday and Tuesday to open their 2017 season.

Monday saw Williams’ girls defeat Chadbourn 16-12. Chadbourn’s boys earned a split with a 53-15 win. Evergreen defeated Tabor City 28-22 in girls’ action. The Tabor City boys downed the Wildcats 42-11.

Sanauwa Campbell (22) passses to Alanna Deal for a layup in Hallsboro’s win over Cedar Grove. Also pictured for the Tigers is Jnia Watson (13).

Tuesday, Hallsboro welcomed Cedar Grove Middle from Brunswick County. The Tigers swept the visitors. Hallsboro’s girls won 31-10 behind 19 points from Alanna Deal and the boys earned a 36-31 victory. Monzelle Campbell scored 12 points and Jamar Williams 11 for Hallsboro. Also on Tuesday, Williams Township’s girls won again, 14-9 over Evergreen. The Evergreen boys slipped by the Aggies 29-27.

Thursday’s schedule has Chadbourn at Williams, Nakina at Cerro Gordo and Central at Acme-Delco. Games begin at 4 p.m. Up-to-date schedules and most recent middle school results can be found at columbuscup.net. Scores can also be obtained by following NRsports_NC on Twitter.

Additional photos from Cedar Grove at Hallsboro can been viewed below.

 

 

 

 

 