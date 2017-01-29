Columbus teams have mixed results Friday

Most pundits expected the Red Springs at Whiteville boys game to be the highlight of Friday night’s slate. That was not the case. The Wolfpack led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a 60-42 win over the Red Devils. Red Springs came into the contest winners of four straight. Whiteville was 7-0 in 2017. Red Springs suffered a poor shooting night and Whiteville out-hustled the Devils throughout the contest. Demetrius Brown and Bradley Pridgen scored a dozen points each for the Wolfpack. Tyrell Kirk added 10.

In the girls game, Red Springs’ Taya Jones connected on six three-pointers and had eight steals on her way to a 38-point night. Red Springs topped the Wolfpack girls 73-33.

Where the experts figured Red Springs and Whiteville to be close, the opposite was true at East Columbus where league-leading St. Pauls took on the last-place Gators. St. Pauls was coming off their first conference loss of the season and East off their first TRC victory. The game went down to the wire before the Bulldogs pulled out a 45-43 win. John Baldwin led all scorers with 17 points for East. Hedrick McNeill scored 15 for St. Pauls including seven in the deciding fourth period.

East Columbus’ girls remained undefeated in Three Rivers play with a 58-41 win over St. Pauls. The Gators took 2-0 lead three seconds into the game and were never threatened. East Columbus reserves played much of the second half. Mia Campbell scored 16 points for the Gators. Teem Lewis led the Bulldogs with 13.

South Columbus boys suffered a disappointing 55-54 loss at South Robeson. Kendrick Green scored 15 points to lead the Stallions. South’s girls picked up their second win of the week doubling up the Mustangs 56-28.

Julius Calder (21) and Derrick Arnette (19) combined for 40 points in the Fairmont 66-48 win over West Columbus. Unlike recent games between the two schools, West Columbus stayed with single digits through most of three quarters. Fairmont outscored West 20-12 in the fourth period. E.J.Miller scored 17 points for the Vikings, followed by Nick Godfrey with 13.

Fairmont’s girls stayed just one game back of East Columbus in the loss column with a 58-46 win over West Columbus. Kiara Page scored 36 points for Fairmont. Raeana Goodman led West with 15.

