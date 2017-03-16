Cup Standings

filed under Sports

by Janis Creech

reported 2 hours ago

  1. Brad Keselowski, 132
  2. Kyle Larson, 131
  3. Chase Elliott, 129
  4. Martin Truex Jr., 127
  5. Joey Logano, 119
  6. Ryan Blaney, 106
  7. Kurt Busch, 93
  8. Kevin Harvick, 91
  9. Kasey Kahne, 88
  10. Jamie McMurray, 86