Cyrus Jacobs’ arm, bat lead Gators to win

Cyrus Jacobs played a major role on the mound and at the plate in East Columbus’ 10-5 victory over Trask on a chilly night at “the Swamp”. Jacobs’ five and one-third innings of relief pitching along with a three for three night at the plate led coach Brad Smith’s squad to their second win of the season.

Travin Squires started on the mound for East. He retired Trask in order in the top of the first. Harrison Malpass and Bray McKeithan singles in front of Jacobs’ double gave the Gators a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Squires ran into trouble in the second. A single, hit batter, RBI double, another single coupled with a throwing error plated three runs for the Titans. Smith made the change to Jacobs. After a walk, he retired the side on a fly ball to right.

It was a bumpy ride for the Gators senior right-hander over the next five innings. He allowed seven hits and hit a batter, but was able to make the big pitch when necessary. Trask did not score again until the seventh, stranding seven runners in frames three through six.

Jacobs walked to lead off the Gator fourth. Courtesy runner Trey Wilkins stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and tied the score at three all when the Titan third baseman erred Alex Ellis’s grounder.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the sixth. Jacobs and Squires connected for singles. Kaleb Coleman laid down a perfect bunt for a base hit to load the bases. Alex Ellis singled to center driving in two runs, giving East a 5-3 advantage. After a pitching change, Quinton Malpass was safe at first when the pitcher misplayed his sacrifice bunt. Trask recorded an out before a pitch struck Harrison Malpass. Bray McKeithan’s double scored courtesy runner Daniel Wells and Quinton Malpass. Harrison Malpass scored on a passed ball and McKeithan scored on a wild pitch as the lead ballooned to 10-3.

Trask finally broke through against Jacobs in the seventh scoring twice, closing the gap to 10-5. Jacobs struck out Bradley Thomas to end the threat and the game.

Jacobs finished with six strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter. At the plate, he was three for three with a double and two RBIs. McKeithan was two for three including the key double in the seventh. Ellis’ single provided the go-ahead runs.

East Columbus improves to 2-1. Both wins are over Trask. East Columbus dropped a 6-1 decision at 4A Scotland County on Thursday night. The Gators open TRC play at South Columbus Tuesday.

The Gator junior varsity took a 10-3 decision over Trask to even its record at 1-1.