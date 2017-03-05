East Bladen “walk off” Vikings, Stallions remain unbeaten

For the second consecutive game West Columbus was defeated in “walk off’” fashion. Sincere Smith’s single plated the winning run as the East Bladen Eagles took a 3-2 win over the Vikings on Friday evening. Tuesday, South Brunswick downed West in a similar manner 4-3.

A triple, sacrifice fly and a misplayed single gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead after three innings. Tanner Hinson’s run-scoring double for the Vikings cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth.

Sophomore pitcher Cole Benton escaped a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the Eagles’ fourth without giving up a run. A force play at the plate and two Benton strikeouts kept East Bladen from extending the lead. C.

C. J. Coleman beat out an infield hit with the Vikings down to their last out in the seventh. Dawson Elliott’s triple scored Coleman to tie the score at two and set the stage for Smith’s end of game heroics.

Coleman collected three of the Vikings five hits. Elliott’s triple and Hinson’s double were the other two. Cole Benton pitched five innings for West, striking out five, walking four, allowing two hits and two runs. Cody Benton pitched an inning and one-third of relief. He struck out three, allowed two hits and one run.

West Columbus falls to 0-3. The Vikings visit Whiteville Tuesday for the first of four games this week.

Stallions end week 3-0

South Columbus continued to dominate South Carolina teams, defeating Pee Dee Academy of Mullins on Friday. Devan Penny earned the victory for the Stallions with a complete-game performance. South is 3-0 entering Three Rivers action Tuesday as they host East Columbus.