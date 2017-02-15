East Columbus cheerleaders holding fundraiser to attend Nationals

December 3, 2016, the East Columbus Varsity Cheerleaders won first place in the Cheer Ltd. Holiday Open Competition at the Raleigh Convention Center. This win was the third consecutive first-place win for the cheerleaders. Last year the team made history for their school by being the first team to qualify and compete in the National Competition where they won second place in their division.

This team has overcome great adversity over the years. With heart, determination and perseverance they have become a symbol of hope and pride for their school. We all know the story of Ms. Madeline Patrick who last year faced surgery for a tumor in her spine. The doctor’s didn’t know if she would be able to resume any type of regular activity. The team was a source of inspiration for Madeline’s recovery. Madeline’s drive and determination to return to the team sparked a new motivation to win the competition on December 3. The squad dedicated the performance to #TEAMMADELINE. This was the call sign used to unite everyone in prayer for Madeline during her recovery. The team won the competition and received a bid to Nationals this year, March 17-19.

Madeline has completed her physical therapy and returned to the team where she will perform in this year’s National Competition. The team has fourteen seniors who are excited and inspired to perform together in one final competition dedicated to their teammate.

East Columbus is a small school with limited resources. The team works hard, holding fundraisers to compete and represent the school in such prestigious events. We are asking everyone to please come out and support the team in a parent-organized fundraiser to help get the team to Nationals. The plate sale featuring Durkie’s famous fried chicken will be on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St James Volunteer Fire Department, 3203 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw (St James Community) starting at 10 a.m. Please call to place your order or drop by to purchase or make donations to the team. We appreciate all help and thank our sponsors from last year and those who have already sponsored the team this year. We could not make this journey without you.

Submitted by Pamela Young-Jacobs, ECHS Varsity Cheerleader Head Coach