ECHS girls hoops team takes control

The TRC schedule is almost at the halfway point and a familiar name is at the top of the girls standings. East Columbus is now 6-0 after defeating second-place Red Springs 67-55 Tuesday at Red Springs. The Lady Gators have now swept the season series from the Red Devils, giving them, in effect, a three-game lead over Red Springs. Fairmont only has one loss ,but has played just three conference contests.

East held a comfortable 37-24 lead midway the third quarter before a Red Springs 18-5 run tied the score at 42 heading into the final period. Charity Powell scored 15 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Gators pulled away to victory.

Red Springs boys kept East Columbus out of the TRC win column with a 63-47 victory.

