“Eclipse” Monday has just two sports contests

East Columbus Girls Tennis earned the first points in the 2017-18 Columbus Cup competition with a 6-3 win over West Columbus. East Columbus earned its first win of the season after two postponements and one suspended match. West Columbus drops to 0-2.
Singles
Graceanna Sessions (EC) 8-3 over Chloe Pate (WC)
Sealey Sessions (EC) 8-6 over Baylee Haynes (WC)
Olivia Rogers (EC) 9-7 over Jessica Griffin (WC)
Lauren Pierce (WC) 8-3 over Alyssa Lewis (EC)
Leah Redwine (WC) 8-5 over Cori Bordeaux (EC)
Madison Long (EC) 8-4 over Kaydee Davis (WC)
Doubles
G. Sessions/S. Sessions (EC) 8-0 over Pate/Pierce (WC)
Haynes/Griffin (WC) 8-1 over Rogers/Long (EC)
Lewis/Bordeaux (EC) 8-4 over Redwine/Davis (WC)
Whiteville Boys Soccer traveled to Clinton for a match with a consistently strong Dark Horse program. Clinton scored twice in each half and held the Wolfpack scoreless for a 4-0 win. Clinton moves to 3-1 , while Whiteville drops to 0-2.