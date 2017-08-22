“Eclipse” Monday has just two sports contests

Limericks by Bob Aldrich On a bright mid-August afternoon

The sun’s light will be blocked by the moon

It’s a solar eclipse

Not an apocalypse

Normal sunshine returns very soon

National legislation’s a mess

It is rampant with partisan stress.

When it’s time to pass laws

And correct legal flaws,

Our weak Congress goes on a recess

Early August brought tropical rain

At a rate our storms rarely sustain.

It was a big deluge

Surface flooding was huge

With no chance for the rainfall to drain.

