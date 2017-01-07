Edwards earns win in battle of brothers

I know, no fair! Which Edwards, Bryant or W.T.? Coach Bryant Edwards South Columbus squad topped brother W T.’s West Columbus team 62-55 at Cerro Gordo Friday night. The contest was originally scheduled for next Tuesday (January 10), but moved up when all games involving Robeson County Schools were postponed.Kendrick Green led South’s scoring with 20 points. 10 of those points came in the deciding fourth quarter as the Stallions broke out of a 38-all tie after three periods. Dalijuwan Willis led West Columbus with 18 points.

Not to be lost in the hoopla surrounding the boys game, The West Columbus girls picked up their second conference win of the week 46-42 over the Stallions. The Vikings of coach John Browning were one traveling call late in Thursday’s game against Whiteville ( a correct call BTW) from sweeping the week. South Columbus played without side their key inside presence, Madison Spencer. Carla Turbeville tried to make up for the absence of Spencer’s scoring by pouring in 27 points, 20 in the second half. Annela Tiffany got back in her scoring groove and led the Vikings with 16 points.

The approaching cold front apparently affected the shooting in the junior varsity games. West Columbus earned victories in two low-scoring affairs. The Vikings won the girls contest 14-8 and the jayvee boys game by a 32-21 score. One note, JV games have eight minute quarters, but the clock runs uninterrupted during the initial six minutes of each quarter with the exception of time outs.