Fantastic comeback gives Whiteville Baseball state title

Whiteville scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to capture its fourth state baseball championship in the last six years. Jake Harwood’s single scored Dylan Hamilton with the winning run.

Baldwin had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Whiteville attack. Baldwin’s two-run single tied the score at 8-8 prior to Harwood’s single.

Murphy trailed 3-0 after Will Hinson doubled in a run and Baldwin tripled in two more in the bottom of the third. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the fourth to tie the game. Murphy scored once in the sixth to retake the lead before Baldwin doubled to score Earl Grubbs.

Murphy collected four hits, a hit batter and a walk to take an 8-4 lead in the top of the seventh before Whiteville’s comeback.

Summary of comeback. Gore reached on an error. Cameron Cartrette singled. Lincoln Ransom singled in Gore. Dylan Lawson walked. Earl Grubbs reached on a fielders choice with Joey Kurtyka (running for Cartrette) out at the plate.Will Hinson grounded out to first with Ransom scoring. Hamilton walked. Baldwin single scoring Lawson and Grubbs. Harwood singled to score Hamilton with the game winner.