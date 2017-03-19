All four Columbus TRC baseball teams win

No one seems to recall the last time or if at any time East, South and West Columbus along with Whiteville earned wins over their conference foes from across the Lumber River on the same day. With the strength of previous Fairmont teams and the struggles that East Columbus baseball have faced in recent years it is unlikely to have happened. Mark March 17 on the calendar because that is exactly what occurred Friday.

Whiteville edged St. Pauls 6-5 in a battle of the two remaining TRC foes with no conference losses. Dylan Lawson earned the win with Mackenzie Gore picking up the save.

South Columbus rebounded from their only loss of the season to defeat Fairmont 9-3. Devan Penny pitched a complete game to receive the mound win. Tanner Barnhill, Riley Wilson, Harrison Gore, Landon Stocks and Robby Spencer le the Stallion offense.

Coach Brad Smith’s Gators picked up their fourth win overall and second conference win by defeating South Robeson 5-3 at Rowland. The Gators have matched last season’s TRC victory total and are one win shy of the five victories earned in 2016.

West Columbus traveled to Red Springs. Apparently the Vikings enjoyed its time there as it stayed around for an extra inning. Jerry Locklear’s two-run single was the key to a four-run Viking top of the eighth in the 6-3 win. Freshman Jagger Haynes picked up the win in relief of Cole Benton. Benton pitched six innings, allowed two runs, one earned, struck out six and gave up five hits. Benton also contributed two hits and drove in two runs.

In Saturday non-conference action, Whiteville fell 3-2 to 4A Pinecrest. West Columbus at West Bladen was postponed. The make up date is To Be Determined.