Frank Thoughts

Never judge someone because he or she walks and looks at the ground instead of looking straight ahead. This is especially true outdoors! How are you going to see the occasional coin left behind by some unfortunate person?

I hope you aren’t expecting me to go on some diatribe about kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner”. I will say that protesting during something symbolic of what allows you the right to protest is ironic. I also do not care what any athlete, entertainer or politician’s feelings on the matter are. His or her views shouldn’t carry any more weight than any other American’s.

In a recent sermon, First Baptist Church of Whiteville minister, Reverend Ryan Clore, said (I’m paraphrasing here), “People want to view themselves as victims.” The statement was not directed at sports, but it certainly applies. A lack of success is more often attributed to the action or inaction of another or others. The referee, coach, a “cheating” athlete or even the community played a role in the individual or team’s most recent defeat. What has happened to giving credit to someone for simply being better that day?

Even in victory, members of the winning team are “victimized” by the coach’s decisions or the play of a teammate that keep ME from being recognized.

Another sentiment I have held for quite some time is we now live in the United States of the Offended. No matter how well meaning or innocent a comment may be, someone is out there hoping to twist it into something offensive to an individual or group. For example, if you congratulate someone for doing well, then you are purposely overlooking others who may have contributed. I am not lumping everyone into the category of making something negative from nothing. Unfortunately, it only takes one to stir the pot.

I have a love-hate relationship with statistics. Statistics can be very enlightening. They can also cause significant contributions that aren’t recorded in the statistics to be overlooked. In today’s society statistics are abundant. Choosing skillfully, one can prove or disprove almost anything. A wise man named Mark Twain said, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”

I believe sports are great preparation for adult life. Many faceless individuals contribute to the success of lots of enterprises. Without their efforts, positive outcomes would not occur. Playing a statistically insignificant role on a team and accepting the lack of spotlight is more likely to be in line with future endeavors.

So parents and players, RELISH, the lack of recognition, knowing one day how much better prepared you will be for any task you face. If by chance, you get the opportunity to be the “star”, don’t forget the ones who assisted you.