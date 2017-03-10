Gator baseball evens record

Teenagers, it’s hard to predict what they will do. Less than 48 hours after East Columbus played “awful” against South Columbus according to coach Brad Smith, the Gators played seven good innings to defeat Red Springs 6-1.

Red Springs played a large role in their own defeat. The Red Devils committed three errors, walked four, hit a batter and threw four wild pitches in the first two innings to propel East Columbus to a 5-0 lead. In the sixth and seventh innings, Red Springs’ lead off batter reached base only to be doubled off on a fly ball in the sixth and a liner to Gator third baseman Grayson Bordeaux in the seventh.

East scored in the first inning. Harrison Malpass walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cyrus Jacobs’ two-out liner to center field was dropped allowing Malpass to score.

The Gators added four runs in the second frame. Quinton Malpass was struck by a pitch. He stole second. Kenji Bowen’s bunt was thrown away at third allowing Quinton Malpass to score. Bowen scored after two more wild pitches. Harrison Malpass walked again. Bray McKeithan executed a perfect hit-and-run play. The left fielder booted McKeithan’s single as Harrison Malpass scored from first base. Courtesy runner Trae Wilkins scored when two more pitches eluded the Red Devil catcher.

Red Springs plated their only run of the game in the top of the third. Jaylen Mack singled. He moved to third after a wild pitch and a passed ball. Mack scored on Gabriel Locklear’s sacrifice fly.

The Gators added a run in the sixth. Bowen singled then stole second and third. McKeithan’s fielder’s choice plated Bowen for a 6-1 East lead.

McKeithan took the mound win for East Columbus. He pitched five plus innings, struck out three, walked two, hit two batters and allowed three hits. Cyrus Jacobs faced five batters in the final two frames, giving up one hit. Jacobs was the beneficiary of two Gator double plays.

Harrison Malpass walked three times and scored twice for East. Alex Ellis contributed the Gators’ fourth hit.

The Gators are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Three Rivers play. East Columbus will travel to St. Pauls Tuesday.

The East Columbus junior varsity also defeated Red Springs by a 6-1 score. The JV Gators are 1-0-1 after tying South Columbus 7-7 on Tuesday.