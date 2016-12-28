Gator girls claim only local win in Tuesday play

The East Columbus girls kept the East Columbus Christmas tournament from being an all “outside” affair with their 60-40 win over Pender. In earlier action South Columbus girls and boys put up strong efforts, but fell 36-30 to Topsail’s girls and 35-31 to Topsail’s boys. The final game of the night was in doubt until the last second as an Alex Moore three-pointer dipped in and out at the buzzer preserving Roxboro Community’s 70-68 win. Detailed reports of day one action will be in Thursday’s print edition.

In game one, the South Columbus girls held a 21-19 lead with two minutes left in the first half. Topsail’s 6-1 run gave the Pirates a 25-22 advantage at intermission. The Stallions pulled within one point in the third quarter, but could never retake the lead.

South’s boys suffered the most heart-breaking loss of day one play. Leading 31-30 with six seconds remaining a foul was called on the Stallions. After a Stallion player continued to protest the call after the first made free throw a technical foul was called. Three more successful free throws and possession of the ball with a 34-31 lead basically secured the win for Topsail. One more free throw made the final score 35-31.

Charity Powell controlled the opening tip to Tia Campbell for a layup and the Gators never trailed from that point. The Gator starters outscored Pender 56-12 and spent most of the second half on the bench. Miah Campbell burned the nets for 27 points for East.

It appeared Roxboro Community was going to make the evening’s finale a run away. The Bulldogs led East Columbus boys 39-23 with 2:30 remaining in the first half. A 12-1 Gator run produced a 40-35 Roxboro advantage at halftime. Every Roxboro second-half surge was met with a Gator response until East pulled within two points at 68-66 with one minute remaining. A Bulldog basket with 27 seconds left extended the lead to four points before John Baldwin scored with 9.8 seconds left to make the score 70-68. East Columbus fouled with 7.5 seconds left. Dylan Jones missed the front end of a one and one to set up Moore’s win or go home final shot. Video of the final seconds is available on The News Reporter Facebook page.

Wednesday Schedule

2 p.m. South Columbus vs Pender girls

4 p.m. South Columbus vs East Columbus boys

6 p.m. Topsail vs East Columbus girls

8 p.m. Topsail vs Roxboro Community boys

Whiteville’s girls comeback against Swansboro fell short as the Wolfpack lost 35-29 in opening round play of the East Coast Basketball Classic held at Northside High School in Jacksonville, N.C. The Pack trailed 27-9 before an 18-3 run pulled them within three points with two minutes to play. Swansboro connected on five of six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Whiteville faced Eastern Wayne Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern Wayne fell 71-28 to New Hanover on Tuesday. The Wolfpack will also play on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Whiteville’s boys open play in the Woodmen Life tournament at West Bladen today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. against First Flight High School of Kitty Hawk.