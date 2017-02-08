Gator girls, Fairmont boys survive busy basketball night

Close does not count in basketball. East Columbus’ girls and Fairmont’s boys teams each came close to losing Tuesday night, but found a way to survive. The Gator girls topped Fairmont 58-55. Fairmont’s boys edged East 65-63.

Fairmont’s girls led by four points with a minute to play before a furious Gator comeback, capped by Charity Powell’s three-point play, produced a Gator victory. East Columbus had a good look from behind the arc, but Alex Moore’s shot was not on target. Two tip-in attempts to send the game into overtime also were unsuccessful. The two teams meet again Saturday at Fairmont to make up games postponed from January 6. Complete seeding for the TRC tournament is unlikely to be finalized until those results are known. East Columbus won the JV boys game 42-29.

Coach John Browning’s West Columbus girls hopes for an at-large berth in the 1A playoffs took a hit with their 35-32 loss at St. Pauls. West led 13-5 at halftime, but the Bulldogs discovered their shooting eye in the second half. Raeana Goodman and Tah’nijah McKoy scored nine points each for the Vikings. Whatever malady the St. Pauls girls’s offense suffered from in the first half of their contest, the West Columbus boys caught. The Vikings could only mange 18 points through the first three quarters while the Bulldogs netted 52. West’s 24 fourth quarter points made the final 65-42. E. J. Miller scored eight points for West. Nick Godfrey and Zach McPherson added seven.

Tyrell Kirk collected his tenth triple-double of the season in Whiteville’s 65-34 win over South Robeson. Kirk collected 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He also had five steals. Demetrius Brown had a double-double for Whiteville with 11 points and 10 boards. Cameron Smith led in scoring with 17 points. The Wolfpack girls stayed in the running for the third seed in the upcoming conference tournament with a 57-38 win over the Mustangs.

South Columbus’ girls and boys teams could only muster 34 points each and that was not enough to claim a victory at Red Springs. The Stallions girls trailed 32-8 at halftime. Red Springs won despite shooting 25 percent from the field. Red Springs won the boys game 42-34.

