Gator Girls Soccer latest to break streak

Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis and Softball highlight Monday’s action.

Girls Soccer

East Columbus Girls Soccer broke a 19-match winless streak with a 3-2 win over Pender Monday. East Columbus’ last win came on May 4, 2015 against St. Pauls. The Gators improve to 1-0-1.

East Bladen downed visiting West Columbus 5-0. The Vikings drop to 1-2 with both losses coming at the feet of the Eagles. West Columbus hosts West Bladen Wednesday and travels to Loris, SC on Thursday.

Whiteville’s junior varsity traveled to South Brunswick and came home with a 2-1 victory to even their record at 1-1. The Whiteville JVs travel to Laney on Tuesday. They are back at home Thursday for a JV/Varsity doubleheader with South Brunswick.

Softball

South Columbus opened their season with a varsity doubleheader at Scotland County. The Scots collected four of their six game one hits in the bottom of the fifth (and final) innng and scored three times to earn a 5-4 come from behind victory.

Callie Sumner led the Stallions with two hits, including a triple and two RBIs. Hailey Sarvis contributed two hits, one a double. Taylor Turbeville tripled and Alex Chestnutt doubled.

Game two saw South Columbus jump out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first frame. Sumner doubled, Sarvis singled in Sumner, stole two bases and Carson Powell singled. Taylor Turbeville’s grounder scored Sarvis. A misplayed pop up plated Powell. Scotland answered with one run in the first and two in the second. A two-run fourth gave the Scots a 5-3 lead. The Stallions could only manage two hits the final four innings leaving the final score at 5-3.

South Columbus will host East Columbus Tuesday.

The South Columbus junior varsity swept visiting Scotland County by scores of 9-0 and 7-3.

Boys Tennis

Three of the four Columbus County teams won matches Monday. A fourth wasn’t possible as South Columbus played at West Columbus.

South Columbus improved to 2-0 with a 9-0 win over the Vikings. Whiteville improved to 2-0 with a 9-0 sweep at Fairmont. East Columbus evened their mark at 1-1 with a 7-2 win over Red Springs.

Individual scores will be forthcoming at a later time.

On Wednesday East Columbus travels to St. Pauls, Whiteville visits Red Springs and West Columbus plays host to Fairmont.