Gator girls, Wolfpack boys open playoffs with wins

East Columbus’ girls advanced to second round play with a 53-48 win over Tarboro. The Gators led 47-26 entering the fourth quarter before Tarboro outscored the host team 22-6.

Both teams go off to a slow start. East led 6-1 after the first period. The Gators stretched the advantage to 26-13 at halftime. Charity Powell led East Columbus with 17 points. Tia Campbell added 13 and Mia Campbell 11.

East Columbus will play host to Jejune, a 40-36 winner over Spring Creek, on thursday.

Whiteville’s boys ‘ defense kept Weldon’s offense under control as the Wolfpack rolled to a 51-34 victory. Whiteville will host Jones Senior on Thursday.

Whiteville’s girls fell 57-45 to Pamlico County and South Columbus dropped a 64-37 decision to North Pitt.