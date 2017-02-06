Gator girls, Wolfpack boys seek TRC titles in final week

With the final week of regular season play ready to begin, the East Columbus girls have a strong hold on first place at 11-0. Red Springs is in second place at 10-2, with both losses to East. One more Gator win clinches the conference championship. Fairmont is 7-3, but has two games left with East and one game with Red Springs in a four-game week.

Whiteville’s boys and St. Pauls enter the final week tied at 10-2. Fairmont also has two losses, but just eight wins. Whiteville has split with both the Bulldogs and Golden Tornadoes. Fairmont or St. Pauls will have at least one more loss since they face each other on Friday. It should be an interesting week that does not conclude until Saturday when East Columbus travels to Fairmont for a 2 p.m. make up game.

Summaries from results on Friday follow.

East Columbus defeated Whiteville’s girls 47-34. Tyrell Kirk continued his triple-double binge leading Whiteville to a 64-47 win in the boys contest.

The Wolfpack recognized breast cancer survivors on “Pink Out” night.

South Columbus’s girls trounced St. Pauls 49-19. Hailey Sarvis scored 25 points for South. Unfortunately for the Stallions, the Bulldogs boys margin was even greater in their win over South’s boys, 70-33.

West Columbus girls used a 28-11 fourth quarter advantage to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 56-39 win over South Robeson. Raeana Goodman scored 18 points for the Vikings. In similar fashion, the West Columbus boys broke away from a slim one-point advantage after three quarters to defeat the Mustangs 58-47. Jake Brownlee scored 19 points. E.J. Miller scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Dalijuwan Willis added 14.