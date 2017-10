Singles champion Sierra Bryant and doubles champions, sisters Graceanna and Sealy Sessions, all attend East Columbus High School. The Gator trio swept top honors in the TRC 1A Girls Tennis tournament Wednesday at West Columbus.

West Columbus provided the opposition in both the singles and doubles finals. This earned Lauren Pierce in singles, Baylee Haynes and Jessica Griffin in doubles, spots in the 1A East Regional October 20-21 in Greenville.