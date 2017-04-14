Gators Girls Soccer breaks TRC streak

May 4, 2015, East Columbus 4, St. Pauls 0 was the date and score of the last Three Rivers Conference Girls Soccer victory for East Columbus. The Gators had played 14 conference matches since that date without a win. That streak came to a halt Wednesday as East Columbus defeated St. Pauls 1-0.

Prisila Jaimes scored with 2:20 remaining in the second overtime period for the only score of the match. Jaimes score came off an assist from Gabrielle Hite. Giovanna Bellamy notched eight saves in goal for the Gators.

Whiteville continued undefeated in TRC play with a 6-0 win over Red Springs. The Wolfpack took a 1-0 advantage into halftime, but eventually wore down the dogged Red Devil team.

Logan Schultz scored twice. Lauren DiMuzio, A.J. Jamison, Grace Nance and Olivia Smith scored one goal each. Assists were credited to Logan Jackson, Claire Smith, Schultz, DiMuzio, Nance and Olivia Smith.

East Bladen shut out South Columbus 2-0 in a non-conference match.