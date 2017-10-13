Gators nab JV football win, usual suspects win in Volleyball

The light at the end of the East Columbus Gators football program tunnel could be this year’s junior varsity team. The Gator JVs picked up its second win of the season, defeating Trask 6-0 Thursday. The only score of the contest was a touchdown run by East’s Jamar Williams.

In other action, South Columbus shut out Fairmont 29-0. Whiteville defeated Red Springs 28-6 and East Bladen topped St. Pauls 26-2.

East Bladen Boys Soccer remained undefeated in Three Rivers play with a 7-1 win over South Columbus. The match had been rescheduled from Monday.

Thursday, both South Columbus and Whiteville Volleyball swept its opponents to remain deadlocked with 15-1 records. East Columbus’ win over East Bladen clinched the TRC’s 1A automatic playoff bid. It wasn’t easy, but the Gators downed East Bladen in five sets. Set scores were 25-16, 26-28, 19-25, 25-18 and 15-10.

South Columbus’ 3-0 win over South Robeson also eliminated the Mustangs’ possibility of earning the top 1A seed. Set scores were 25-18, 25-10 and 25-15.

Whiteville spread the statistical wealth in its 25-18, 25-9 and 25-16 win over West Columbus. Six players were credited with four or more kills. Lilli Inman had eight and Logan Schultz five. Leah Nance, Olivia Smith, Nsaia Rogers and Marquasia Smith each had four kills. Inman dished out 22 assists. Rogers had 15 digs followed closely by Claire Smith with 14. Charlotte Herring served four aces and Schultz contributed two blocks.

Fairmont defeated Red Springs 3-0 and West Bladen beat St. Pauls 3-1.

TRC VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS (through October 12)

South Columbus 15-1

Whiteville 15-1

Fairmont 13-3

East Columbus (1A) 9-7

West Bladen 7-9

South Robeson (1A) 6-10

Red Springs 6-10

West Columbus (1A) 3-13

East Bladen 4-12

St. Pauls 2-14

October 12

East Bladen 2 at East Columbus 3

West Columbus 0 at Whiteville 3

South Columbus 3 at South Robeson 0

St. Pauls 1 at West Bladen 3

Fairmont 3 at Red Springs 0

October 16

South Robeson at East Bladen

East Columbus at Fairmont

Whiteville at St. Pauls

West Bladen at South Columbus

Red Springs at West Columbus

October 17

South Columbus at Whiteville

East Columbus at West Columbus

West Bladen at East Bladen

Fairmont at South Robeson

St. Pauls at Red Springs

Regular season play completed.