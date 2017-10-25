Gators Soccer clinch playoff spot

East Columbus defeated South Columbus 7-5 Monday to clinch the TRC’s automatic 1A Boys Soccer bid. Adrian Lopez led East with four goals. Alex Alvarado scored twice and Angel Bravo once. Jonathan Rivas contributed two assists, Jordan Byrd and Lopez one each for East Columbus. Marcos Pineda scored twice for South. Adolfo Cardenas, Armando Olmos and Antonio Pineda each scored once. Cardenas and Olmos were credited with assists for the Stallions.

Tyler Floyd scored a goal midway through the first half and Ethan Bass kicked in a goal in the opening moments of the second half Monday as the Whiteville High soccer team tripped visiting West Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference match at the WHS field. Matthew Smith and Cirilo Gonzalez were credited with assists on the WHS goals. Will Hinson and Brooks Baldwin alternated at the goalie position in helping gain the shut-out. The win assured the Wolfpack of a runner-up finish in the Three Rivers Conference race, finishing behind unbeaten East Bladen.

West Columbus lost to St. Pauls 4-2 in overtime. The loss dashes the Vikings’ hopes of obtaining the Three Rivers automatic playoff berth.

TRC BOYS SOCCER STANDINGS (through October 23)

East Bladen1 13-0

Whiteville2 10-2

West Bladen 7-5-1

Red Springs 6-5-1

St. Pauls 5-6-2

East Columbus (1A)3 3-9-1

South Columbus 2-10-1

West Columbus (1A) 2-11

1 Clinched #1 2A seed

2 Clinched #2 2A seed

3 Clinched #1 1A seed

October 23

St. Pauls 4 at West Columbus 2 (OT)

West Bladen 0 at Whiteville 2

Red Springs 0 at East Bladen 3

East Columbus 7 at South Columbus 5

October 25

Whiteville at South Columbus

West Bladen at East Bladen

Red Springs at St. Pauls

West Columbus at East Columbus

October 26

Whiteville @ Red Springs (make up from Oct. 9)